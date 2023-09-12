Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-70) against the New York Yankees (71-72) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 12.

The Red Sox will look to Nick Pivetta (9-8) against the Yankees and Randy Vasquez (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won 20 of its 38 games, or 52.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 718.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

Red Sox Schedule