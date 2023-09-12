How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Triston Casas and Gleyber Torres have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 170 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in MLB, slugging .437.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (720 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.355).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Crawford has recorded two quality starts this season.
- Crawford will look to record his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging four innings per appearance.
- He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
