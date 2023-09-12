At +6600, the New England Patriots are No. 17 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 12.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of eight Patriots games last season went over the point total.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

As underdogs, New England had just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

On the ground for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

Matthew Judon had 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +1800 3 September 24 @ Jets - +2500 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1800 9 November 5 Commanders - +10000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +8000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +8000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +6600 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +2500

