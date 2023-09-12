Luis Urías vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Luis Urias -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .183.
- In 43.9% of his 41 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Urias has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this year (10 of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (34.1%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Vasquez (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.
