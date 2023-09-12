The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 60 of 103 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (16.5%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (25.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .290 AVG .222 .346 OBP .276 .462 SLG .389 16 XBH 20 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 52/12 K/BB 62/10 5 SB 1

