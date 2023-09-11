Reese McGuire and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .277.

McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this season (31 of 59), with multiple hits 11 times (18.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 59 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

McGuire has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (22.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.1%).

In 18.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .325 AVG .224 .349 OBP .294 .446 SLG .316 9 XBH 5 0 HR 1 9 RBI 7 20/2 K/BB 27/8 0 SB 1

