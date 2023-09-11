Reese McGuire and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .277.
  • McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this season (31 of 59), with multiple hits 11 times (18.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 59 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • McGuire has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (22.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.1%).
  • In 18.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 29
.325 AVG .224
.349 OBP .294
.446 SLG .316
9 XBH 5
0 HR 1
9 RBI 7
20/2 K/BB 27/8
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Schmidt aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
