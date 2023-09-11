Monday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (73-70) matching up with the New York Yankees (71-72) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (9-8) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 63 times and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 20-18, a 52.6% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Boston has scored 718 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule