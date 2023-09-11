Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on September 11, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Rafael Devers are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Kutter Crawford Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Crawford Stats
- The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (6-7) will make his 20th start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- In 19 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.0 innings per appearance.
- In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|3.2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|2.2
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|4.2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .270/.342/.501 slash line so far this season.
- Devers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashing .285/.355/.480 so far this season.
- Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI (142 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.339/.462 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.394/.600 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
