Gleyber Torres and Rafael Devers are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (6-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.0 innings per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 5 3.2 3 5 5 5 4 vs. Astros Aug. 30 2.2 7 6 6 1 1 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 5.0 4 2 2 7 1 at Yankees Aug. 19 6.0 1 1 1 5 2 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 4.2 3 2 2 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Devers has 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .270/.342/.501 slash line so far this season.

Devers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI (142 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .285/.355/.480 so far this season.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI (142 total hits). He has swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.339/.462 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.394/.600 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

