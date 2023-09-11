The Boston Red Sox (73-70) and the New York Yankees (71-72) will square off in the series opener on Monday, September 11 at Fenway Park, with Kutter Crawford getting the nod for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+110). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 33 (52.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 20-18 (52.6%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Yankees have a mark of 13-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, New York has a perfect record of 3-0.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Connor Wong 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

