Right now the New England Patriots have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game offensively last year (26th in ), and it allowed 322 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots posted a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

As underdogs, New England picked up just one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

On the ground with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored 12 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 876 yards (58.4 per game).

In the passing game for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Matthew Judon totaled 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +2200 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1100 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +850 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +700 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +6600 17 December 31 @ Bills - +850 18 January 7 Jets - +2200

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.