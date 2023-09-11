After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Luis Urias and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .183.

Urias has gotten at least one hit in 43.9% of his games this season (18 of 41), with more than one hit four times (9.8%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Urias has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (34.1%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .179 AVG .250 .343 OBP .400 .250 SLG .542 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 4 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings