Buffalo (0-0) will face off against their AFC East-rival, the New York Jets (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bills favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Bills taking on the Jets, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Jets on Fubo!

Bills vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Bills led after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

On offense, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it allowed 5.4 points on average in the first quarter (30th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Jets led five times, were behind five times, and were tied seven times.

In the first quarter last season, the Jets averaged 2.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.6 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 10 games, were outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

On offense, Buffalo averaged 9.6 points in the second quarter (fourth-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed five points on average in the second quarter (fourth-ranked).

The Jets outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last year, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

In the second quarter last season, the Jets averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (29th-ranked) and gave up an average of 6.6 points on defense (11th-ranked).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 5.7 points scored on offense (sixth-ranked). On defense, it gave up an average of 3.9 points (12th-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, were outscored 12 times, and were knotted up two times.

In the third quarter last year, the Jets averaged 2.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Bills' 16 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, been outscored four times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Bills scored an average of 6.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

The Jets outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games last season, were outscored in that quarter in three games, and were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Jets averaged 6.8 points scored on offense (seventh-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.2 points on defense (best in NFL).

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Bills vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Bills had the lead 10 times (8-2 in those games) last season, were behind three times (3-0), and were knotted up three times (2-1).

Buffalo averaged 15.1 points in the first half (third-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 10.4 points on average in the first half (11th-ranked).

The Jets were winning after the first half in six games last season (4-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in seven games (1-6), and were knotted up after the first half in four games (2-2).

On offense, the Jets averaged 8.3 points in the first half (30th-ranked) last season. They gave up 10.2 points on average in the first half (10th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, lost the second half in six games, and tied the second half in one game.

Buffalo averaged 12.3 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

The Jets outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last season, lost the second half in eight games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Offensively, the Jets averaged 9.4 points in the second half last season (25th-ranked). They gave up 8.1 points on average in the second half (best in NFL) on defense.

Rep the Bills or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.