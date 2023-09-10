Triston Casas -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .262 with 66 walks and 64 runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • In 60.3% of his games this season (76 of 126), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (22 of 126), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casas has had an RBI in 39 games this year (31.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 54 games this season (42.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.9%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 64
.272 AVG .252
.397 OBP .332
.487 SLG .486
22 XBH 23
9 HR 14
28 RBI 33
54/41 K/BB 68/25
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
