Triston Casas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .262 with 66 walks and 64 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.3% of his games this season (76 of 126), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (22 of 126), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has had an RBI in 39 games this year (31.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (42.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.9%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.272
|AVG
|.252
|.397
|OBP
|.332
|.487
|SLG
|.486
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|33
|54/41
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
