Trevor Story vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (batting .146 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Orioles Player Props
|Red Sox vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .190.
- Story has gotten at least one hit in 44.0% of his games this season (11 of 25), with multiple hits five times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.0% of his games this season, Story has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.271
|AVG
|.115
|.300
|OBP
|.164
|.438
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|17/2
|K/BB
|21/3
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.