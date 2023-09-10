The Chicago Sky (17-22) will look to Kahleah Copper (18.7 points per game, eighth in WNBA) when they try to beat DeWanna Bonner (17.7, 12th) and the Connecticut Sun (27-12) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Sky

The 82.5 points per game Connecticut puts up are just 0.7 fewer points than Chicago gives up (83.2).

Connecticut is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Sun are 16-2 when they shoot better than 45.3% from the field.

Connecticut's 36.1% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Chicago have shot from deep (33.5%).

The Sun are 13-6 when they shoot better than 33.5% from distance.

Connecticut and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.3 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 78.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.1 points fewer than the 82.5 they've scored this year.

Connecticut's points-allowed average over its past 10 games (78.4) shows no change from its season-long per-game points allowed average during the 2023 campaign.

The Sun are trending up from beyond the arc during their last 10 outings, making 7.8 threes per game and shooting 36.4% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.2 makes and 36.1% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sun Injuries