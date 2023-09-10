The Baltimore Orioles (90-51) aim to add to their seven-game winning streak when they meet the Boston Red Sox (72-70) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (11-8) for the Red Sox and Grayson Rodriguez (5-3) for the Orioles.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (11-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (5-3, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox's Bello (11-8) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.61 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 24 starts this season.

In 24 starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.

Rodriguez is looking to build upon a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Rodriguez will aim to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

