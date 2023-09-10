Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Orioles on September 10, 2023
The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers and others in this matchup.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (11-8) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 25th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 14 times in 24 starts this season.
- In 24 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|4.2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|7.0
|9
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|4.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 92 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .270/.341/.503 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI (140 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .284/.354/.481 on the season.
- Turner has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 4
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 53 walks and 83 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .261/.335/.493 slash line so far this year.
- Santander takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
