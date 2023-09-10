Rafael Devers will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (72-70) on Sunday, September 10, when they clash with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (90-51) at Fenway Park at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (11-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (5-3, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Red Sox and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Red Sox bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 63 times and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 33-30 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Orioles have come away with 37 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 36 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Connor Wong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.