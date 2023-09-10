How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Boston Red Sox will look to Masataka Yoshida for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Orioles Player Props
|Red Sox vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction
|Red Sox vs Orioles Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 168 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox are third in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (711 total).
- The Red Sox rank seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.362).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Bello is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the year in this game.
- Bello will try to pick up his 19th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has not had an outing yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Luis Severino
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.