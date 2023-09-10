Sunday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (90-51) against the Boston Red Sox (72-70) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (11-8) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (5-3) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 63 times and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.

Boston is 33-30 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored 711 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.63 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule