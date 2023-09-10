Sportsbooks give the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the New England Patriots (0-0). Philadelphia is favored by 4 points. This game has a point total of 45.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Eagles as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots. The Patriots' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Eagles.

Patriots vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

New England vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Patriots vs. Eagles Betting Insights

New England had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Patriots were an underdog by 4 points or more two times last year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

There were eight New England games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

Philadelphia beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Eagles went 8-7 ATS as 4-point favorites or greater last year.

Philadelphia had 10 of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Patriots Player Props

