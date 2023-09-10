The New England Patriots (0-0) match up against the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Patriots, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 4 44.5 -190 +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Patriots vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots played seven games last season that had more than 44.5 combined points scored.

New England's matchups last year had a 42.5-point average over/under, 2.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Patriots posted a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Patriots were underdogs in nine games last season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.

Last season, New England was at least a +155 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 44.5 points 12 times.

The average total in Philadelphia's matchups last season was 45.5, 1.0 more point than the over/under for this game.

The Eagles had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Eagles were favored on the moneyline 16 total times last season. They went 14-2 in those games.

Philadelphia had a 14-1 record last year (winning 93.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.5 12 Patriots 21.4 17 20.4 11 42.5 7

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 42.1 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.1 23.7 ATS Record 7-8-1 3-4-0 4-4-1 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 0-3 1-5

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.2 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 26.6 27.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 6-2-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.