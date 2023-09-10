The Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) face the New England Patriots (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Eagles take on the Patriots. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Patriots vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Patriots led after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Patriots averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of three points on defense.

Last season, the Eagles were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in seven games .

Offensively, Philadelphia averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 4.9 points on average in the first quarter (26th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Patriots won the second quarter in five games last year, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Patriots' offense averaged 5.8 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, they surrendered 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

Last season, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 11 games, were outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense averaged 11.8 points in the second quarter last season. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Patriots won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, the Patriots averaged 6.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost four times, and were knotted up five times.

Last season, Philadelphia's offense averaged 4.8 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 3.3 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Patriots outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and tied four times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Patriots averaged 5.2 points on offense (24th-ranked) and gave up an average of 5.6 points on defense (12th-ranked).

In the Eagles' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter nine times, lost seven times, and were knotted up one time.

In the fourth quarter last year, Philadelphia averaged 6.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Patriots vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Patriots led five times, were losing nine times, and were tied three times.

The Patriots' offense averaged 8.9 points in the first half last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 10.9 points on average in the first half.

Last season, the Eagles were winning after the first half in 11 games (11-0 in those contests), trailed after the first half in five games (2-3), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

In the first half last season, Philadelphia averaged 17 points scored on offense. On defense, the team ceded an average of 10.7 points in the first half.

2nd Half

The Patriots outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games last season, and lost the second half in eight games.

Offensively, the Patriots averaged 11.3 points in the second half last season (13th-ranked). They surrendered 10.5 points on average in the second half (15th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Eagles outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, were outscored in the second half in six games, and tied the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, Philadelphia averaged 11.5 points on offense. It allowed an average of 9.1 points on defense in the second half.

