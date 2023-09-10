The September 10 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) and New England Patriots (0-0) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Patriots vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Mac Jones vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Mac Jones 2022 Stats Jalen Hurts 14 Games Played 15 65.2% Completion % 66.5% 2,997 (214.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,701 (246.7) 14 Touchdowns 22 11 Interceptions 6 102 (7.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 760 (50.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 13

Eagles Defensive Stats

Last year, the Eagles were getting it done on defense, with 20.2 points allowed per game (eighth in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, Philadelphia ranked first in the NFL with 179.8 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranked 11th in passing TDs allowed (22).

Against the run, the Eagles were middle-of-the-pack last season, ranking 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 2,068 (121.6 per game).

On defense, Philadelphia ranked 12th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 52.7%. It was 12th in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.6%.

Patriots Defensive Stats

Last year, the Patriots ranked 11th in the NFL in points allowed (20.4 per game) and ninth in total yards allowed (322.0 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, New England gave up 3,681 passing yards last season, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranked 27th in the NFL with 28.

Against the run, the Patriots ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,793 (105.5 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, New England ranked 22nd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 58.0%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was 21st (40.2%).

