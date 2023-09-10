On Sunday, Justin Turner (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .284 with 28 doubles, 23 home runs and 47 walks.
  • He ranks 17th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 70.5% of his games this season (91 of 129), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 61 games this season (47.3%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 65 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 64
.309 AVG .257
.363 OBP .345
.508 SLG .451
27 XBH 24
12 HR 11
46 RBI 48
40/18 K/BB 54/29
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Rodriguez (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
