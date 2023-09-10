Will JuJu Smith-Schuster cash his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will JuJu Smith-Schuster score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Schuster was the top receiver among current Patriots last season, totaling 78 receptions for 933 yards and three scores. He was targeted 101 times and averaged 58.3 receiving yards per game.

Smith-Schuster had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last season, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 8 6 79 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 10 0 Week 3 @Colts 8 5 89 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 8 5 46 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 3 33 0 Week 6 Bills 5 5 113 1 Week 7 @49ers 8 7 124 1 Week 9 Titans 12 10 88 0 Week 10 Jaguars 4 2 33 0 Week 12 Rams 3 3 38 0 Week 13 @Bengals 4 3 35 0 Week 14 @Broncos 11 9 74 1 Week 15 @Texans 10 10 88 0 Week 16 Seahawks 4 3 27 0 Week 17 Broncos 3 2 21 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 2 35 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 2 29 0 Championship Game Bengals 1 1 7 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 9 7 53 0

