The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 60 of 103 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 26 games this season (25.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 41.7% of his games this year (43 of 103), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .290 AVG .222 .346 OBP .276 .462 SLG .389 16 XBH 20 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 52/12 K/BB 62/10 5 SB 1

