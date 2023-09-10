Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .260.
- Duvall has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (23.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Duvall has driven home a run in 32 games this year (42.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 33 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.289
|.622
|SLG
|.493
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|47/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
