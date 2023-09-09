The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .265 with 65 walks and 63 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 22nd in slugging.

In 76 of 125 games this year (60.8%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .279 AVG .252 .403 OBP .332 .500 SLG .486 22 XBH 23 9 HR 14 27 RBI 33 51/40 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings