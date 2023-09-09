Triston Casas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .265 with 65 walks and 63 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 22nd in slugging.
- In 76 of 125 games this year (60.8%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.279
|AVG
|.252
|.403
|OBP
|.332
|.500
|SLG
|.486
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|33
|51/40
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
