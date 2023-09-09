Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 136 hits, batting .265 this season with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (84 of 133), with at least two hits 42 times (31.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (25 of 133), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 55 games this season (41.4%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (16.5%).
- In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.267
|AVG
|.264
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.463
|SLG
|.535
|28
|XBH
|34
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|48
|44/25
|K/BB
|68/24
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
