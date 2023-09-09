The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 136 hits, batting .265 this season with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (84 of 133), with at least two hits 42 times (31.6%).

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (25 of 133), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 55 games this season (41.4%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (16.5%).

In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .267 AVG .264 .343 OBP .333 .463 SLG .535 28 XBH 34 11 HR 18 43 RBI 48 44/25 K/BB 68/24 1 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings