The Maine Black Bears (0-1) are facing tough odds as 35.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the North Dakota State Bison (1-0). The point total is set at 49.5.

North Dakota State ranks 54th in total defense this year (338 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking ninth-best in the FCS with 513 total yards per game. Maine is putting up 12 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 14 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.

Maine vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV Channel: ESPN+

Maine Betting Records & Stats

Maine compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last season.

Maine and its opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last year.

Maine was an underdog in seven games last season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

Maine had a record of , a 18.2% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by or more by sportsbooks last season.

Maine Stats Leaders

In addition to his 2,231 passing yards and 57.1% completion percentage last season, Joe Fagnano tallied 15 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Fagnano also provided value on the ground, rushing for 296 yards (3.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.

As part of the ground game, Elijah Barnwell ran for 630 yards and seven touchdowns on 4.7 YPC.

Zavier Scott was an integral piece of the aerial attack last season, tallying 42 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Montigo Moss was targeted 42 times leading to 34 catches, 373 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

On defense Justin Sambu, who played in 11 games, compiled two TFL and five sacks.

Adrian Otero, who played in 11 games, posted one sack to go with two interceptions.

Khairi Manns helped on defense with 2.5 sacks in 11 games.

Xavier Nurse was a big contributor on D last year, with one interception to go with 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.

