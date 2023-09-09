When the North Dakota State Bison square off against the Maine Black Bears at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection model predicts the Bison will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Maine vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-35.1) 55.3 North Dakota State 45, Maine 10

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 CAA Predictions

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

No Black Bears one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Black Bears vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 35 10 -- -- -- -- Maine 12 14 -- -- 12 14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.