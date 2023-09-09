On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .276 with 35 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (30.9%).

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 games this season (30.1%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .291 AVG .261 .354 OBP .322 .478 SLG .416 31 XBH 22 7 HR 6 27 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings