The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.5% of his games this season (46 of 76), with multiple hits 20 times (26.3%).

In 23.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (42.1%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 of 76 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .296 AVG .225 .353 OBP .289 .622 SLG .493 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 47/11 K/BB 44/10 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings