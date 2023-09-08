Red Sox vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 8
The Boston Red Sox (72-68) are looking for Triston Casas to continue a 10-game hitting streak against the Baltimore Orioles (88-51), on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
The probable starters are Kyle Bradish (10-6) for the Orioles and Tanner Houck (4-8) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (10-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (4-8, 5.07 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck
- Houck (4-8) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
- Houck has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Houck is trying to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He has not had an outing so far in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Tanner Houck vs. Orioles
- He will face off against an Orioles team that is batting .257 as a unit (ninth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (10th in the league) with 161 total home runs (18th in MLB action).
- In 10 innings over two appearances against the Orioles this season, Houck has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .308.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish
- The Orioles' Bradish (10-6) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.03 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 25 games.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Bradish has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.03), 10th in WHIP (1.110), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Kyle Bradish vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox have scored 697 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 166 home runs, 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have gone 8-for-13 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
