Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (88-51) and Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (72-68) will clash in the series opener on Friday, September 8 at Fenway Park. The matchup will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+105). The total for the game has been listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (10-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (4-8, 5.07 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Rafael Devers hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 48, or 71.6%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 41-13 record (winning 75.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 50.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 25-18 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.