How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Kyle Bradish and Tanner Houck will each get the start when the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox square off on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 166 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 488 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .263 team batting average.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 697 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .329.
- The Red Sox rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.349 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Houck (4-8) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
- He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- In 16 starts, Houck has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|W 9-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taylor Clarke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Luis Severino
