Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 136 hits, batting .267 this season with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 132 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (18.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has driven home a run in 55 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.271
|AVG
|.264
|.348
|OBP
|.333
|.470
|SLG
|.535
|28
|XBH
|34
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|48
|43/25
|K/BB
|68/24
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.03), 10th in WHIP (1.110), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
