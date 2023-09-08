On Friday, Justin Turner (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .282.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this season (89 of 127), with at least two hits 42 times (33.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has had an RBI in 59 games this year (46.5%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 64 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .306 AVG .257 .363 OBP .345 .496 SLG .451 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 48 38/18 K/BB 54/29 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings