Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on September 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .250 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (58 of 101), with more than one hit 15 times (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (6.9%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (40.6%), including nine multi-run games (8.9%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.278
|AVG
|.222
|.333
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.389
|15
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|15
|51/11
|K/BB
|62/10
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks fifth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
