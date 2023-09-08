Friday, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .276 with 34 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

In 67.2% of his 122 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (10.7%).

In 60 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .291 AVG .261 .355 OBP .322 .478 SLG .416 30 XBH 22 7 HR 6 27 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings