After compiling 44.3 fantasy points last season (98th among WRs), Tyquan Thornton has an ADP of 226th overall (80th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Tyquan Thornton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 44.30 70.11 - Overall Rank 255 211 226 Position Rank 99 80 80

Tyquan Thornton 2022 Stats

Thornton contributed with 22 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns last year on 45 targets. He delivered 14.5 yards per game.

In Week 6 last year against the Cleveland Browns, Thornton put up a season-high 17.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 37 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the season, Thornton finished with 0.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on four targets. That was in Week 9 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Tyquan Thornton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Lions 0.7 3 2 7 0 Week 6 @Browns 17.3 5 4 37 1 Week 7 Bears 1.9 5 1 19 0 Week 8 @Jets 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 0.5 4 1 5 0 Week 11 Jets 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 13 Bills 3.1 3 2 31 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2.8 5 4 28 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2.1 4 1 21 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.8 3 1 8 0 Week 17 Dolphins 12.0 7 3 60 1 Week 18 @Bills 1.3 2 1 13 0

