Following a campaign in which he scored 180.1 fantasy points (12th among RBs), the New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson is being drafted as the 14th running back off the board this summer (29th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Stevenson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 180.10 177.85 - Overall Rank 40 46 29 Position Rank 12 11 14

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rhamondre Stevenson 2022 Stats

Stevenson, a season ago, racked up 1,040 yards rushing (61.2 per game) and scored five TDs. He added 69 catches for 421 yards (24.8 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Stevenson picked up 22.8 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 172 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last season.

Stevenson accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 8 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Rep Stevenson and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rhamondre Stevenson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 2.7 8 25 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 5.1 9 47 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 16.1 12 73 1 0 Week 4 @Packers 8.9 14 66 0 0 Week 5 Lions 17.5 25 161 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 21.1 19 76 2 0 Week 7 Bears 15.8 11 39 1 0 Week 8 @Jets 14.3 16 71 0 0 Week 9 Colts 13.0 15 60 0 1 Week 11 Jets 8.2 15 26 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 11.2 7 36 0 0 Week 13 Bills 7.8 10 54 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 1.0 3 8 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 22.8 19 172 1 0 Week 16 Bengals 1.3 13 30 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 5.1 8 42 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 8.2 6 54 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.