After compiling 53.3 fantasy points last season (84th among WRs), Kendrick Bourne has an ADP of 555th overall (154th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 53.30 51.69 - Overall Rank 229 267 555 Position Rank 86 102 154

Kendrick Bourne 2022 Stats

Last season, Bourne hauled in 35 passes on 48 targets for 434 yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.

Bourne accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 100 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kendrick Bourne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 4.1 1 1 41 0 Week 2 @Steelers 1.6 3 2 16 0 Week 3 Ravens 5.8 5 4 58 0 Week 4 @Packers 3.8 3 2 23 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 8 @Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 1.2 4 3 11 0 Week 11 Jets 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 12 @Vikings 2.9 4 3 36 0 Week 13 Bills 1.5 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 4.7 5 5 47 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 18.9 9 6 100 1 Week 17 Dolphins 1.8 2 1 16 0 Week 18 @Bills 4.5 5 4 45 0

