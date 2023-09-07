JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is currently the 44th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (108th overall), posted 107.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 37th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the New England Patriots WR.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 107.30 101.08 - Overall Rank 126 126 108 Position Rank 37 43 44

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2022 Stats

Smith-Schuster reeled in 78 passes (on 101 targets) for 933 yards (54.9 yards per game) last season, the team-high amongst current Patriots, and scored three touchdowns.

In Week 7 last season against the San Francisco 49ers, Smith-Schuster put up a season-high 18.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith-Schuster finished with a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, seven yards, on one target.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 5.9 8 6 79 0 Week 2 Chargers 1.0 3 3 10 0 Week 3 @Colts 8.9 8 5 89 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 4.6 8 5 46 0 Week 5 Raiders 3.3 8 3 33 0 Week 6 Bills 17.3 5 5 113 1 Week 7 @49ers 18.4 8 7 124 1 Week 9 Titans 8.8 12 10 88 0 Week 10 Jaguars 3.3 4 2 33 0 Week 12 Rams 3.8 3 3 38 0 Week 13 @Bengals 3.5 4 3 35 0 Week 14 @Broncos 13.4 11 9 74 1 Week 15 @Texans 6.8 10 10 88 0 Week 16 Seahawks 2.7 4 3 27 0 Week 17 Broncos 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 18 @Raiders 3.5 2 2 35 0 Divisional Jaguars 2.9 2 2 29 0 Championship Game Bengals 0.7 1 1 7 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 5.3 9 7 53 0

