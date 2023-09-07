Following a campaign in which he scored 1.7 fantasy points (134th among RBs), the New England Patriots' J.J. Taylor is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 152nd running back off the board this summer (969th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

J.J. Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.70 31.78 - Overall Rank 511 333 869 Position Rank 124 94 152

J.J. Taylor 2022 Stats

Taylor produced a stat line of 9 rushing yards on 10 carries last year, good for 0.6 ypg.

In Week 9 last season against the Indianapolis Colts, Taylor posted a season-high of 1.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 10 carries, 9 yards.

J.J. Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 9 Colts 1.7 10 9 0 0

