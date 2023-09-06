Trevor Story vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trevor Story -- hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has seven doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .180.
- Story has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Story has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (22.7%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.256
|AVG
|.120
|.293
|OBP
|.154
|.436
|SLG
|.180
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|14/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|4
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.17 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
