Yandy Diaz and Justin Turner are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox meet at Tropicana Field on Wednesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Turner Stats

Turner has 137 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .285/.357/.478 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 32 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .267/.341/.503 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (7-5) for his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 1 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 6.0 1 0 0 4 2 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 8 7 5 7 0 at Giants Aug. 14 6.0 3 1 1 7 3 at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 67 RBI (147 total hits).

He's slashing .322/.401/.501 on the year.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has put up 125 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.368/.427 on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

