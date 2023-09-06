With only three rounds remaining in the US Open, Qinwen Zheng (No. 23) and Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will battle it out in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6.

Zheng's matchup against Sabalenka will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zheng vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Zheng beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Zheng was eliminated by Iga Swiatek 6-3, 1-6, 1-6 on August 17, in the round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Sabalenka took down No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina, winning 6-1, 6-3.

In her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, Sabalenka went up against Karolina Muchova in the semifinals and was eliminated 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Zheng and Sabalenka haven't played each other in the last five years.

Zheng vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Qinwen Zheng Aryna Sabalenka +270 Odds to Win Match -350 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +190 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 34.5% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

