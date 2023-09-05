Trevor Story vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .180 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Story has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Story has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (22.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.256
|AVG
|.120
|.293
|OBP
|.154
|.436
|SLG
|.180
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|14/2
|K/BB
|20/2
|4
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (13-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.